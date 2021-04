Williams Eatery & Gathering Place 101 Corry St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387, USA

Fantastic Food in a Quaint College Town Top off your day of exploration and shopping in quaint Yellow Springs with dinner (or lunch) at Williams Eatery. The gathering place has a great menu of typical American fare (steak, ribs, burgers, etc.), but also includes an array of delicious Peruvian food, including tapas, spicy empanadas, tomates rellenos, papas rellenas, pollo a la brasa, even Peruvian drinks and desserts. Local art work (for sale) compliments the decor. Definitely worth a stop!