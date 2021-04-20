Städtlichäsi
You want cheese makers? Switzerland’s got them in spades. But one specialty cheese maker worth seeking out is Willi Schmid, based in the tiny Alpine village of Lichtensteig in Canton St. Gall. Willi’s famous for his artisan varieties like Jersey Blue and Blue Buffalo as well as his uncanny olfactory knack for sussing out which sow produced which cheese, earning him the nickname of Cheese Whisperer. His creations are for sale at high-end department stores like Globus across Switzerland
, but brush up on your Swiss German and visit him at his cheese-cellar shop in Toggenburg to get a taste of his delicacies at the source.