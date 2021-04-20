Wilde Roast Cafe

A Little Irish Cafe for Breakfast
Decorated with peacocks and named for a famed Irish playwright, this little Victorian cafe serves up a killer huevos rancheros with smoked gouda hash browns. In addition to the Mexican food with an Irish twist, The Wilde Roast has some good vegetarian options and you can eat while seated in a stuffed armchair, in front of a fireplace. No matter the time of day, you can quench your thirst with a range of specialty drinks, from hot coffee and cider to cold brew and cocktails. They’re situated in a little strip called St. Anthony Main with the St. Anthony Main Theatre next door and a river walk across the street. So, have a bite, catch a flick, take a walk with your drink in hand, and enjoy this little historic district while you’re in the neighborhood.