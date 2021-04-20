Where are you going?
Wilde Roast Cafe

65 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
| +1 612-331-4544
A Little Irish Cafe for Breakfast Minneapolis Minnesota United States

Sun - Thur 7am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 11pm

A Little Irish Cafe for Breakfast

Decorated with peacocks and named for a famed Irish playwright, this little Victorian cafe serves up a killer huevos rancheros with smoked gouda hash browns. In addition to the Mexican food with an Irish twist, The Wilde Roast has some good vegetarian options and you can eat while seated in a stuffed armchair, in front of a fireplace. No matter the time of day, you can quench your thirst with a range of specialty drinks, from hot coffee and cider to cold brew and cocktails. They’re situated in a little strip called St. Anthony Main with the St. Anthony Main Theatre next door and a river walk across the street. So, have a bite, catch a flick, take a walk with your drink in hand, and enjoy this little historic district while you’re in the neighborhood.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

