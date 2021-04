Pizza With Some Dazzle

Wildcraft in Culver City is not only voted Best Pizza in Los Angeles but their sides, pasta, and fish dishes are just as killer. Of course, the BPLA (Best Pizza in LA) is contensious, Wildcraft packs a diverse flavor punch on their changing menu which frequemtly highlights toppings like pork belly, pancetta, and squash blossoms, and fried rosemary. If pizza isn't your preference for the night, the grilled octopus with castelvetrano olive pesto and fennel sausage will suit any palette.