Wild Wadi Waterpark

Wild Wati - Extravagance in the Water Park World

The extravegance of this water park most noticeable when you see the selection of slides available. From the Jumeirah Sceirah drop slide to one of the worlds largest tornado slides, Tantrum Alley, this park has all of the high end state of the art slides you could want. It even has a series of tube slides that connect all the way around the park. The only kinds of slides missing from this park are the classics, simple slides and tube slides are noticably absent.



There are two things that most North Americans have think about. Swimwear at this park is very diverse. You'll find people in full covered Muslim style swimsuits, and you'll also find others in bikinis. The best suggestion for swimwear is to go more on the conservative side, nothing too skimpy, however the Muslim beach rules don't really apply. Not dressing too skimpy will also save you from the sun, the second thing you should think about, that shines bright very often. It can get very hot, so being ready for it is key. Swim shoes can be worn on almost all of the slides, and make walking around the park tolerable. Sunscreen and covering yourself is also important.



The only difficulty of this park can be getting there. It's not on the metro system, and not really a walk-able distance from any of the stops. Public transit wise the best idea is to take either a cab or public bus. The good thing is that the water park is close to several other attractions, and you can easily fill your day in the area.