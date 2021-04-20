Where are you going?
Wild Goose Tavern

436 E 17th St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, USA
Get Wild at the Goose Bar Costa Mesa California United States

Sun - Sat 10am - 2am

Get Wild at the Goose Bar

It’s your local friendly pub that’s been upgraded with a rustic-meets-retro décor and a great menu.

It may not look like much from the outside, but this newly renovated neighborhood bar is a well-known favorite. And you’ll see why. Take a seat at the long, dark wooden table and order one of their clever liquor concoctions delivered in a mason jar.

Which one? Let’s try the Myers Burro with Charbay Meyer lemon vodka, ginger beer, serrano peppers, strawberries, ginger, and mint. And, of course, we have to get a gourmet sausage. The Cajun swamp or the wild boar? Too many options.

By Jaime Komer , AFAR Local Expert

