Wild Goose Tavern
436 E 17th St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, USA
| +1 949-722-9453
Photo courtesy of Wild Goose Tavern
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 2am
Get Wild at the Goose BarIt’s your local friendly pub that’s been upgraded with a rustic-meets-retro décor and a great menu.
It may not look like much from the outside, but this newly renovated neighborhood bar is a well-known favorite. And you’ll see why. Take a seat at the long, dark wooden table and order one of their clever liquor concoctions delivered in a mason jar.
Which one? Let’s try the Myers Burro with Charbay Meyer lemon vodka, ginger beer, serrano peppers, strawberries, ginger, and mint. And, of course, we have to get a gourmet sausage. The Cajun swamp or the wild boar? Too many options.