Shake Off A Bad Day With Some Local Improv When you’re having a bad day there’s nothing like laughing to help shake it off. Thank goodness for the Wild Goose Creative’s Improv and Stand-up Comedy night. Two improv groups performed sketches like Jeopardy and Challenge - asking for audience input along the way. The Georgettes also entertained the crowd with some musical improvisation. WGC hosts Monday Night Live (like SNL but featuring improv, comedy and musical acts) the first Monday each month.