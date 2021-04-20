Tehran
Tehran, تهران Ferdowsi Avenue 198 11316، 91144, Iran
| +98 21 6405 2000
Photo courtesy of Wild Frontiers
More info
Sun - Thur 7:30am - 2:30pm
IranIran may be one of the most misunderstood countries in the world. While this ancient civilization—and the region as a whole—is undeniably going through a period of turmoil and change, the sensationalist newspaper headlines and political rhetoric too often obscure the fact that Iran is both safe and fascinating to visit. Travelers can explore ancient Persian ruins such as Persepolis, whose names echo through history; see Zoroastrian burial towers in Yazd, and some of the world’s finest Islamic architecture in Isfahan; and enjoy the beautiful gardens and the elevated art of poetry in Shiraz. The landscape is as stunning as the cities, with soaring mountains, echoing deserts, and beaches around the Caspian Sea, the largest inland body of water in the world. But more than anything else, it’s the warmth and hospitality of the people that visitors find so enchanting. Foreign tourists are still relatively rare in Iran, and the locals are keen to prove how wrong many of the stereotypes of their country and culture are. One of the best ways to make the most of your trip is to arrange a tour with an experienced travel company. UK-based Wild Frontiers offers group or private tours that cover different parts of the country and cater to different interests. Prices begin at $2,625.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago