Where to Find Gluten-Free Pastries in Paris

Up until very recently, the gluten-intolerant traveler was faced with a challenge when it came to dining out in Paris . A gluten-free boom has made the city far more accommodating, and has paved the way for a slew of bakeries, restaurants, and canteens that offer delicious alternatives. Wild & the Moon is the most recent addition to the neighborhood and offers healthful snacks, soups, crackers (made from vegetable pulp), smoothies and cold-pressed juices that are also dairy and egg-free.