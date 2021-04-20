They've got veggie hot dogs, real hot dogs, and all kindsa custard for the entire family!

One time, on a cold day in late February when it was raining and his shop was uncharacteristically barren, Harry moseyed* over to the blue faux-leather booth I was reading in and handed me a wooden coin emblazoned with his welcoming visage. 'You can get yourself some custard with this sometime when you're broke,' Harry said to me. During the afternoon Wild About Harry's proprietor (Harry) can be found sitting on a red vinyl stool leaning against the wall in his casual diner's entryway. He's there to greet his loyal customers (of whom there are many). The walls of one of the 3 quaintly sized dining rooms are covered with long-yellowed newspaper clippings (e.g. The Dallas Morning News' obituary for Stanley Marcus from 2002) and photographs of Wild About Harry's customers ranging from the mildly famous Dallas native to the homely Highland Park local. Most of these photos have notes written on them in sharpie thanking Harry for his excellent custard. I've been eating here since circa '04 – sometimes to-go, sometimes dine-in, always a pleasure. * yes, it was definitely a mosey.