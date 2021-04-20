Wide Open Cabo
Boulevard Paseo de la Marina S/N, Centro, Marina, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 105 0500
Photo courtesy of Wide Open Baja
More info
Mon - Fri 8am - 4pm
Drive the Open Desert RoadGuides take you off the beaten path—literally—for a scenic desert drive in an open-wheel vehicle you pilot yourself. Tours range from one-third- and half-day options to four-day trips that show off Baja California's rugged beauty and uncover secret sweet spots.
An adrenaline rush is guaranteed as guides encourage you to test your car's limits once you've mastered its handling.