Wide Open Cabo

Boulevard Paseo de la Marina S/N, Centro, Marina, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Website
| +52 624 105 0500
Drive the Open Desert Road Cabo San Lucas Mexico

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 4pm

Drive the Open Desert Road

Guides take you off the beaten path—literally—for a scenic desert drive in an open-wheel vehicle you pilot yourself. Tours range from one-third- and half-day options to four-day trips that show off Baja California's rugged beauty and uncover secret sweet spots.

An adrenaline rush is guaranteed as guides encourage you to test your car's limits once you've mastered its handling.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

