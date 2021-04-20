Whole Foods Market
11920 Domain Dr, Austin, TX 78758, USA
| +1 512-831-3981
Photo courtesy of Whole Foods Market
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Texas Ramen and Craft BeerDrinking beer at a supermarket might sound like an odd travel tip, but this isn't just any supermarket: It's Whole Foods, and you're in Austin, birthplace of the healthy food mecca. The massive market has a lot more than organic milk and bulk quinoa. It has multiple beer bars and prepared food stations, including ramen loaded with Texas BBQ beef. Ducking into the Draft Shack to slurp down oysters and sip a draft microbrew, you might forget that you're a few feet from the cereal aisle. Outside the store is another opportunity for beer, served with bratwurst, from a cool converted shipping container counter. The store also hosts regular tasting events and classes, and stocks plenty of edible local souvenirs—though it might be hard to pack a sixer of Lone Star in your suitcase.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Ice Skating on the Plaza @ Whole Foods
Celebrate the season at the plaza at Whole Foods on North Lamar. Take your kids for a twirl, grab a delicious and healthy lunch or dinner before or after, enjoy music, sip cocoa or buy a cup of soup...pay $10 and skate until your legs can't skate anymore. Hours: Opening for the season on December 1st, 2013 Daily, 11am-9pm
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Flagship Grocery Store: Homegrown in Austin
Whole Foods Market has it all, from one of the best Taco Bars in Austin, to an amazing Bakery, to a great Wine and Beer Bar, to an outstanding new Bistro and some of the best Smoothies this healthy city requires. Shop for organic, earth-friendly products, bulk items or high end groceries, or come of breakfast, lunch or dinner. It began as a small neighborhood grocery store over 30 years ago, the flagship store at the corner of Sixth Street and Lamar Boulevard is one of the largest, at 80,000 square feet.
over 5 years ago
The Wunderkind
Everybody knows Whole Foods. But did you know the first store opened in Austin? Find some of the original staff still enthralled by natural food at the brand’s immense, 80,000 square-foot flagship store, at the crossroads of Lamar and Sixth Streets—very near where the first Whole Foods opened back in the day. Thronged by locals with re-usable shopping bags (plastic bags are banned in the capital city), the store also draws countless tourists. All customers enjoy the buzz, and the various cafes, wine bars, and eateries nestled in the store’s nooks and crannies. The Raw Cafe has an array of vegan, uncooked salads, entrees, and desserts.