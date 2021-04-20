Flagship Grocery Store: Homegrown in Austin

Whole Foods Market has it all, from one of the best Taco Bars in Austin, to an amazing Bakery, to a great Wine and Beer Bar, to an outstanding new Bistro and some of the best Smoothies this healthy city requires. Shop for organic, earth-friendly products, bulk items or high end groceries, or come of breakfast, lunch or dinner. It began as a small neighborhood grocery store over 30 years ago, the flagship store at the corner of Sixth Street and Lamar Boulevard is one of the largest, at 80,000 square feet.