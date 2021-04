Whole Foods Market

Texas Ramen and Craft Beer

Drinking beer at a supermarket might sound like an odd travel tip, but this isn't just any supermarket: It's Whole Foods, and you're in Austin , birthplace of the healthy food mecca. The massive market has a lot more than organic milk and bulk quinoa. It has multiple beer bars and prepared food stations, including ramen loaded with Texas BBQ beef. Ducking into the Draft Shack to slurp down oysters and sip a draft microbrew, you might forget that you're a few feet from the cereal aisle. Outside the store is another opportunity for beer, served with bratwurst, from a cool converted shipping container counter. The store also hosts regular tasting events and classes, and stocks plenty of edible local souvenirs—though it might be hard to pack a sixer of Lone Star in your suitcase.