Whittier Whittier, AK 99693, USA

Whittier, Alaska The drive from Anchorage to Whittier is stunning, and our vehicle was full of, “whoa, look at that!” and “what, are you kidding? this is amazing!!” Whittier, population 200, was basically buried in snow, and can only be reached when traveling south via North America’s longest combined vehicle-railroad tunnel. The tunnel opens for vehicular traffic for just a few minutes on the half-hour going into Whittier and on the hour heading back toward Anchorage. We didn’t plan very well and arrived at the tunnel entrance at 1:20 to be greeted by the digital sign displaying “Next Traffic Release at 2:00.” We started to get nervous because by the time 2:00 rolled around the snow was really coming down. But we emerged from the other side to find sunny skies, clear roads and a little bit of rain.