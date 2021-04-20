Whittier
Whittier, AK 99693, USA
Whittier, AlaskaThe drive from Anchorage to Whittier is stunning, and our vehicle was full of, “whoa, look at that!” and “what, are you kidding? this is amazing!!” Whittier, population 200, was basically buried in snow, and can only be reached when traveling south via North America’s longest combined vehicle-railroad tunnel. The tunnel opens for vehicular traffic for just a few minutes on the half-hour going into Whittier and on the hour heading back toward Anchorage. We didn’t plan very well and arrived at the tunnel entrance at 1:20 to be greeted by the digital sign displaying “Next Traffic Release at 2:00.” We started to get nervous because by the time 2:00 rolled around the snow was really coming down. But we emerged from the other side to find sunny skies, clear roads and a little bit of rain.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Animal Kingdom
Alaska is a place to enjoy nature, whether it be the mountains, rivers and streams don't forget a whale watching expedition, you will be overcome by there beauty.
almost 7 years ago
Whittier: Light on Population, Heavy on Nature
When visiting Alaska don't forget to stop and say hello to the 177 people that live here in Whittier. This little fishing village is located on the Prince William Sound connecting you by boat to many of Alaska's great glaciers. A quick cruise down the Alaska Marine Highway will get you to Cortez in 2 hours.
If water travel is not your thing, don't fret. Whittier is one of the most convenient ways to hop the Alaska Railroad. Not only a great form of transportation, but a perfect way to see the peaks and valleys of Alaska's SW.
