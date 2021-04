White Rose Estate 6250 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA

A View With a Room This is a view from just outside the tasting room at White Rose Estate winery. The room sits atop a hill that is smack dab in the middle of their vineyards, and as you can see, it overlooks the valley. The organic nature of the landscaping really makes it feel as if the room was there and the trees, vines and valley all just grew up around it.