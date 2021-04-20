White River State Park
801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
| +1 317-233-2434
Sun - Sat 5am - 11pm
Visit Indy's Museum Row at White River State ParkThree great museums sit side by side in White River State Park: the Eiteljorg Museum, the Indiana State Museum, and the NCAA Hall of Champions. Situated alongside the downtown canal, these museums each have something great to offer in the midst of a beautiful outdoor space that is also home to the Indianapolis Indians' Victory Field, the Wishard Slow Food Garden, the Indianapolis Zoo and White River Gardens, an outdoor concert venue, and numerous bike and pedestrian paths.
The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art collects and preserves Western and Native American art and cultural objects. One of only two museums of its kind located east of the Mississippi, it has an immense permanent collection featuring artists such as Georgia O'Keefe and T.C. Cannon and attracts a number of high profile temporary and traveling exhibits. There is also a beautiful sculpture garden featuring a number of works by contemporary Native American artists.
The Indiana State Museum features the state's tallest IMAX theatre and houses a number of interesting interactive exhibitions on Indiana geological and cultural history.
The NCAA Hall of Champions is housed at the NCAA's national headquarters and features a history of all 23 NCAA sports, as well as interactive exhibits, video highlights, and a 1930s retro basketball gymnasium.