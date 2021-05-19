White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad 231 2nd Ave, Skagway, AK 99840, USA

More info Sun - Sat 7:30am - 5pm

White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad Take a ride on the rails that once carried gold-rush-era prospectors from Skagway to the Yukon Territory. A designated International Historic Civil Engineering Landmark, the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad follows a nail-biting path as it clings to mountainsides and passes deep gorges, glittering lakes and cascading waterfalls. You’ll make the journey aboard vintage cars and watch through panoramic windows as you crest Inspiration Point (with its views of the Sawtooth Range) and then snake through Dead Horse Gulch.