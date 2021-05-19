White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad
White Pass & Yukon Route RailroadTake a ride on the rails that once carried gold-rush-era prospectors from Skagway to the Yukon Territory. A designated International Historic Civil Engineering Landmark, the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad follows a nail-biting path as it clings to mountainsides and passes deep gorges, glittering lakes and cascading waterfalls. You’ll make the journey aboard vintage cars and watch through panoramic windows as you crest Inspiration Point (with its views of the Sawtooth Range) and then snake through Dead Horse Gulch.
The Train Shoppe
Train spotters and Yukon history buffs won’t want to skip the Train Shoppe at the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad depot. You’ll find model trains, WP & YR memorabilia and books about the history of the railroad and the gold rush, along with souvenirs like T-shirts, mugs and calendars.