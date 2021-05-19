Where are you going?
White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad

231 2nd Ave, Skagway, AK 99840, USA
+1 800-343-7373
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 5pm

Take a ride on the rails that once carried gold-rush-era prospectors from Skagway to the Yukon Territory. A designated International Historic Civil Engineering Landmark, the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad follows a nail-biting path as it clings to mountainsides and passes deep gorges, glittering lakes and cascading waterfalls. You’ll make the journey aboard vintage cars and watch through panoramic windows as you crest Inspiration Point (with its views of the Sawtooth Range) and then snake through Dead Horse Gulch.
By Travis Marshall , AFAR Local Expert

Travis Marshall
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

The Train Shoppe

Train spotters and Yukon history buffs won’t want to skip the Train Shoppe at the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad depot. You’ll find model trains, WP & YR memorabilia and books about the history of the railroad and the gold rush, along with souvenirs like T-shirts, mugs and calendars.

