White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails

270 Peachtree St NW, 100, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
| +1 404-524-7200
Creative Cocktails and Bites Atlanta Georgia United States

Sat, Sun 4pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 10:30pm

Creative Cocktails and Bites

Settled in downtown Atlanta, White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails unites Southern cuisine and well-crafted cocktails. The menu specializes in seasonal small plates like local vegetables, house-made pimento cheese, and crispy fried chicken.

Cocktails are equally impressive. Try the White Oak's take on the Manhattan, The Atlantan, and a Ryeders On the Storm, made from a “beertail” of IPA, rye, and other tasty ingredients.

White Oak offers complimentary valet service in an area where parking can be tricky. The restaurant is also within walking distance of the Peachtree Center MARTA station.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

