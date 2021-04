Creative Cocktails and Bites

Settled in downtown Atlanta , White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails unites Southern cuisine and well-crafted cocktails. The menu specializes in seasonal small plates like local vegetables, house-made pimento cheese, and crispy fried chicken.Cocktails are equally impressive. Try the White Oak's take on the Manhattan, The Atlantan, and a Ryeders On the Storm, made from a “beertail” of IPA, rye, and other tasty ingredients.White Oak offers complimentary valet service in an area where parking can be tricky. The restaurant is also within walking distance of the Peachtree Center MARTA station.