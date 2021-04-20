Whistler Sliding Centre 4910 Glacier Lane

Photo by Mike Crane/Tourism Whistler

Whistler Sliding Centre There is no Winter Olympic legacy quite like the bobsled run, simply because you can get in on the fun, winter or summer. The Whistler Sliding Centre track remains the fastest in the world, and careening down the track at 78 miles per hour (56 mph in summer) will definitely test your own mettle. Treat your teenagers to a luge class, surely to become a much-liked social media share. Adults can take a skeleton run during the winter, because who doesn’t want to zip face-first around six serious corners at 62 mph on a sheet of ice? Don’t miss a ride at the sliding center, whether your sled is on winter blades or summer wheels.