Whistler Sliding CentreThere is no Winter Olympic legacy quite like the bobsled run, simply because you can get in on the fun, winter or summer. The Whistler Sliding Centre track remains the fastest in the world, and careening down the track at 78 miles per hour (56 mph in summer) will definitely test your own mettle. Treat your teenagers to a luge class, surely to become a much-liked social media share. Adults can take a skeleton run during the winter, because who doesn’t want to zip face-first around six serious corners at 62 mph on a sheet of ice? Don’t miss a ride at the sliding center, whether your sled is on winter blades or summer wheels.
The Whistler Sliding Center hosted the 2010 Olympic sliding events and is now a fully functional training center. At scheduled times throughout the week they open their track for the public to get a taste of what flying down ice at over 78 mph feels like. Make sure to book in advance for either the Bobsleigh or Skeleton as they fill up fast. And if flying head first down a mountain isn't your thing, the Visitor's Center is full of interesting information regarding the sport in general as well as the 2010 Olympic events. You can also walk the grounds and watch as others experience these unique sports that most of us only see once every four years.