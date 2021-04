Whistler Sliding Centre

The Whistler Sliding Center hosted the 2010 Olympic sliding events and is now a fully functional training center. At scheduled times throughout the week they open their track for the public to get a taste of what flying down ice at over 78 mph feels like. Make sure to book in advance for either the Bobsleigh or Skeleton as they fill up fast. And if flying head first down a mountain isn't your thing, the Visitor's Center is full of interesting information regarding the sport in general as well as the 2010 Olympic events. You can also walk the grounds and watch as others experience these unique sports that most of us only see once every four years.