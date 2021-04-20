Whistler Olympic Plaza
4144 Village Stroll
| +1 604-932-5535
Fri - Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon - Thur 1pm - 10pm
Hanging Out in Olympic Plaza In WhistlerWhistler Olympic Plaza was built for the 2010 Olympic games and remains in the Village as a striking arts and cultural event location. The venue is a fitting place to reminisce about the games and get a feeling for the excitement and energy that surrounded them in 2010. Moreover, the family-oriented plaza has a playground with plenty of green space for parents to hangout in, as well as a number of coffee shops nearby where healthy snacks and beverages can be found.
During the warmer months, Whistler locals and visitors of all ages and lifestyles unwind in the plaza towards the end of the day. This is an awesome time to visit the plaza because Whistler hosts an “Outdoor Concert Series.” These free concerts run throughout the summer on weekend evenings and typically highlight Canadian artists; the performances synthesize live music, beautiful scenery and a starry night sky to create a wonderful summer evening out in Whistler Village. Due to the popularity of the event, it’s a good idea to head down early and stake out a spot on the grass.