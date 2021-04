Happy hour at Whisknladle, La Jolla, CA

Whisknladle is a hip place found in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego . All their food comes from locally sourced farms and their drinks are handcrafted. The $4 tapas during happy hour are absolutely delicious! Definitely try the bacon wrapped dates and buttermilk boquerones. As a southerner, I would say that I approve of their fried green tomatoes.The yummy drink pictured here is a Gran Beso made with cranberry tequila and house made grenadine.