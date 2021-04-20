Whiskey Tango
1903 Hollywood Boulevard
| +1 954-925-2555
More info
Sun, Mon 11am - 1am
Tue - Thur 11am - 2am
Fri, Sat 11am - 4am
Downtown Bar Spot in HollywoodFood and drink specials happen every day at Whiskey Tango in Downtown Hollywood, Florida. From 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Monday through Friday), Whiskey Tango offers one of the best happy hours in Hollywood.
Located in the heart of Downtown Hollywood, Whiskey Tango is a cool and casual sports bar. Inside you'll find three giant projector screens and over two dozen HD LCD screens to catch your favorite sports team or sit back and play Buzztime Trivia or Poker, for free.
There's live entertainment every night at Whiskey Tango—be sure to check the website for the fun-filled event calendar. Enjoy the cool bar scene inside or choose the 1,500 square-foot patio, there's plenty of seating and a full bar and menu service.