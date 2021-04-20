Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wheeling

Wheeling, IL, USA
Website
A Dawg Gone Good Time Wheeling Illinois United States

A Dawg Gone Good Time

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's Superdawg! Started way back in '48, this humble hotdog stand was started so that the owner could work his way through school. With the original location being on Devon and Milwaukee, after many years the owners, Maurie and Flaurie Berman, decided that a second spot should be erected, and in 2010 the second Superdawg was opened for business. Harkening back to the original, retro, drive-in dining experience, Superdawg encourages you to just pull on in, toss in an order, and food arrives at your door via a food runner—just like in the old days. With a dizzying array of choices ranging from hotdogs to burgers to fries to desserts, it's a sure thing that you will frequent this time warp travel destination whenever you have the chance. And if you want new-age eats with your old-school vibe, they also have a selection of grilled fish and chicken sandwiches, as well as 'Superveggies,' a big box of mixed battered vegetables. Who said vegetables can't be fun?

Superdawg, 333 S. Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling. 847-459-1900

By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points