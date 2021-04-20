Where are you going?
If you find yourself in Wheeling, Illinois, you might think that there isn't much to do. That is, in fact, totally incorrect. All it takes is a little looking about and you can find a plethora of fun little places and activities that will be more than fulfilling during your stay. In fact, the best way to get your bearings before heading on your way is to visit the Wheeling Water Tower. Situated in the middle of town, you will be at the center of all things Wheeling as you begin your explorations.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

