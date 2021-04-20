Wharf Cinema Center Lahaina, HI 96761, USA

A Fine Day to Enjoy the Tropical Trade Winds Trade winds and a casual stroll down Front Street in Lahaina not only decrease the stress and anxiety that most people flee from when arriving on Maui, the fresh air and ambient temperatures allow visitors to see that world in all the shades and colors that can be found in the vibrant shops. Wind Spinners embraces those trade winds with the dancing colors of their wind spinners.

Easy to walk by, I suggest stopping for a few moments to the playful spinners that seem to catch the Islands spirit.



