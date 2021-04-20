Westvleteren Westvleteren, 8640 Vleteren, Belgium

Come for the beer, stay for the food (and icecream) The Westvleteren Brewery is a Belgian brewery founded in 1838 inside the Trappist Abbey of Saint Sixtus of Westvleteren in the Belgian municipality of Vleteren, not far from the hops-producing town of Poperinge and the medieval city of Ypres. The brewery and its beers are usually referred to as Westvleteren. The brewery's three beers have acquired an international reputation for taste and quality, being considered by a percentage of beer aficionados and judges to be "the best beer in the world" (for Wesvleteren 12) as well as the limited availability of the beers which are not brewed to normal commercial demands, but are sold in small quantities weekly from the doors of the monastery itself, on a first-come, first-served basis.



But the beer is not the only think that is great about the brewery. When you go pick up your order of beer do stay at the restaurant and enjoy a fabulous toasted sandwich made with local ham and of course the Westvleteren cheese, which to me is one of the best cheeses. Soft and creamy and pretty mild. They have another variety as well, stronger. As a desert you can enjoy ice cream, also made with the beer. In winter they offer a delicious soup made with beer. That soup has is on my top 5 best soups I've ever had. A must try.

