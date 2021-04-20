Where are you going?
Westminster Millennium Pier

London Eye Millennium Pier - Embankment Pier, London, UK
The Eye and County Court at Twilight

Walk down around Big Ben and Westminister Abbey and come back toward embankment station from the south. You'll walk long the Thames and see the London Eye illuminated in blue flanked by the County Hall which alternates colors at night. Maybe even hop on one of the boats for a cocktail on the Thames.
By Nick Pachelli , AFAR Contributor

William Cruthers
almost 7 years ago

A Diamond Jubilee Weekend

The most epic weekend in all of England since the Royal Wedding, her Majesty the Queen is celebrating her 60th year on the throne! The Diamond Jubilee River Pageant parades down the Thames, with more than 1,000,000 spectators along the embankments and 1,000 boats, this event truly was spectacular.

