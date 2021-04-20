Westminster Hotel & Spa
Located opposite the Promenade des Anglais, Westminster Hotel & Spa has a lot of things going for it. Many of its rooms and suites have great views over the sea and feature high ceilings and opulent silk drapery, plus big marble bathrooms. Public spaces are no less elegant: The hotel is a repository of old-world treasures, including Florentine frescoes in the Grand Hall, gold-leaf ironwork on the stairwells, and a collection of artwork portraying pre-1860 Nice. A darkly lit 4,300-square-foot spa features an array of hydrotherapy treatments and a pool with a countercurrent feature. Don’t miss dinner in the hotel’s restaurant, Le Duc, which wows guest with an open kitchen where white-clad chefs prepare Provençale and Niçoise specialties and has an air-conditioned terrace area that looks out toward the Mediterranean.