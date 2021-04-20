Westminster City Hall
Best View in WestminsterCity Hall's Bell Tower provides the best view in Westminster of the surrounding plains, nearby cities and the Front Range. That’s, of course, after you climb the 180 steps. The top of the tower is 5,655 feet above sea level. But there’s a catch. The door to the tower is locked, so you’ll need someone from the city to let you in. City Hall is closed on Fridays, but is open Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Take an Art and Culture Walk
Want an easy 2-mile stroll along with some art and culture to stimulate your mind? Take the art walk beginning at Westminster City Hall, which will expose you to more than 50 examples of outdoor art, fountains, and architecture. Make sure you download the directions first, or else it can get a little confusing trying to find all the pieces.