Westminster City Hall 4800 W 92nd Ave, Westminster, CO 80031, USA

More info Mon - Thur 7am - 6pm

Best View in Westminster City Hall's Bell Tower provides the best view in Westminster of the surrounding plains, nearby cities and the Front Range. That’s, of course, after you climb the 180 steps. The top of the tower is 5,655 feet above sea level. But there’s a catch. The door to the tower is locked, so you’ll need someone from the city to let you in. City Hall is closed on Fridays, but is open Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.