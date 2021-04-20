Where are you going?
Westminster City Hall

4800 W 92nd Ave, Westminster, CO 80031, USA
Website
| +1 303-658-2400
More info

Mon - Thur 7am - 6pm

Best View in Westminster

City Hall's Bell Tower provides the best view in Westminster of the surrounding plains, nearby cities and the Front Range. That’s, of course, after you climb the 180 steps. The top of the tower is 5,655 feet above sea level. But there’s a catch. The door to the tower is locked, so you’ll need someone from the city to let you in. City Hall is closed on Fridays, but is open Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By Nathan Ferguson , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Nathan Ferguson
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Take an Art and Culture Walk

Want an easy 2-mile stroll along with some art and culture to stimulate your mind? Take the art walk beginning at Westminster City Hall, which will expose you to more than 50 examples of outdoor art, fountains, and architecture. Make sure you download the directions first, or else it can get a little confusing trying to find all the pieces.

