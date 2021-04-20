Westin Nashville
Just blocks from Ryman Auditorium and the Country Music Hall of Fame and adjacent to Music City Center, the 27-story Westin Nashville is a winner for both leisure and business travelers looking to be in the heart of the action. Even the smallest of the 456 rooms are larger—and slightly more expensive—than others you’ll find downtown, and the decór is cool and modern, with crisp white linens on the Heavenly beds and textured headboards embellished with cowboy-chic belt buckles. While there is a spa and full fitness center on site, runners and joggers might prefer to hit the pavement on a three- or five-mile run curated by athletic brand New Balance; the hotel will also deliver new sneakers and gear to your room if you forget your own (for a fee, of course). Once you’ve worked up an appetite, the hotel’s Oak Steakhouse serves prime cuts alongside seasonal specialties (buttermilk fried quail, proscuitto-wrapped trout), with most ingredients sourced from local Tennessee farms.