A Very Happy Aperitivo in Florence

If a stay at The Westin Excelsior in Florence may not be in your budget, but the aperitivo menu may be. Stop by their posh bar and for 12 Euros get the house wine and all sorts of goodies—a cheese plate, a meat plate, flat bread, and samples of peppers and olives. The menu is titled "Happy Moments" and, at the time I visited, from 7 to 9 in the evening. The attentive service and elegant bar made it a very happy moment, indeed.