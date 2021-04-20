Where are you going?
Westin Blue Bay

China, Lingshui Lizuzizhixian, 新村镇南湾猴岛 邮政编码: 572400
+86 186 8990 6920
Super Foods at the Westin Lingshui China

Super Foods at the Westin

China is a not a place known for clean, organic food, which is why I'm crazy excited about the Westin's new SuperFoodsRX at their Blue Bay Resort.

There's a reason South Beach Diet was so popular; there's something about being on the beach that already makes people feel healthy and sexy. The Westin uses antioxidant rich ingredients like blueberries, black beans, artichokes, and pecans, while keeping things low-calorie. Whole-wheat blueberry pancakes, roasted turkey wraps, and black bean hummus are the basic but healthy foods on feature.

Even if you're not staying at the Westin, you might find yourself heading over there for some clean eating between all that surfing and swimming.

Photo by lauracuriacu/Pixabay.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

