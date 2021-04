Westin Blue Bay China, Hainan, Lingshui Lizuzizhixian, 新村镇中行新村分理处 邮政编码: 572426

The Best Drinks in Blue Bay Of the first crop of luxury hotels being built in Blue Bay in Lingshui County, the Westin has by far the best place for cocktails. Kick back at the MIX and watch the sun set over Blue Bay with a fruity tropical drink and those super-tasty bar snacks that the Westin does so well.