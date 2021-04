Hoist Sail

Even if you're not a water baby, it will be hard to resist the charms of the Waitemata Harbour. Auckland is New Zealand 's sailing capital, and as previous host of two America's Cup regattas as well as being a Round the World Yacht Race stopover, it's earned its stripes when it comes to sailing. There are numerous options for getting out on the water, whether active sailing or sun bathing on a super yacht. Just walk down to the Viaduct, check out the merchandise, and start asking around.