Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Western Mongolia

East Asia
Website
Directionally Challenged Khovd Mongolia

Directionally Challenged

With no roads in Western Mongolia, it's pretty easy to get lost. While participating in the Mongol Rally (driving from London to Mongolia), we were challenged in many ways. However in Mongolia our challenge was directions!

With a map of the country and a compass we set course towards Ulanbaatar, but we took every opportunity to stop and ask for directions which consisted of a local pointing a direction on the horizon and us pointing the car that way.

If you decide to do this ultimate Mongolian road trip and drive yourself across the country, then don't be afraid to ask for directions. Locals (and horses) will be more than happy to help!
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30