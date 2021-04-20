Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

West Village

West Village, New York, NY, USA
West Village Halloween Parade New York New York United States
Pride Parade 2014 New York New York United States
West Village Halloween Parade New York New York United States
Pride Parade 2014 New York New York United States
Check Availability >

West Village Halloween Parade

This was AMAZING! It is really more of an adult event but we had our four year old with us and it was awesome!

Imagine 2.3 million people, all packed into the narrow confines of the West Village. Add some of the most incredible costumes, enormous puppets, bubbles and glitter flying everywhere, music blasting along the whole route, turning the actual walk in the parade into a nonstop dance party. The incredibly well behaved crowds and the careful orchestration by the NYPD, who have more tolerance for this kind of thing than any other police force I have ever seen, made it an incredible experience. Think Mardi Gras, minus the badly behaved drunks and more boys than cleavage on display! I would recommend actually walking in the parade (you have to be in costume). Fabulous evening!
By jennifer grant

More Recommendations

'kola
almost 7 years ago

Pride Parade 2014

These men were part of a float during the Pride Parade in New York City in June 2014. I am a comic books fanatic so they caught my attention naturally … kisses to diversity in humans!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points