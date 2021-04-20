West Village West Village, New York, NY, USA

West Village Halloween Parade This was AMAZING! It is really more of an adult event but we had our four year old with us and it was awesome!



Imagine 2.3 million people, all packed into the narrow confines of the West Village. Add some of the most incredible costumes, enormous puppets, bubbles and glitter flying everywhere, music blasting along the whole route, turning the actual walk in the parade into a nonstop dance party. The incredibly well behaved crowds and the careful orchestration by the NYPD, who have more tolerance for this kind of thing than any other police force I have ever seen, made it an incredible experience. Think Mardi Gras, minus the badly behaved drunks and more boys than cleavage on display! I would recommend actually walking in the parade (you have to be in costume). Fabulous evening!