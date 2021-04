West Marin, SF Bay Area Inverness, CA, USA

Great Weekend Drive in SF Bay Area Explore the natural beauty of West Marin, with plenty of small towns to explore. At Point Reyes Station, stop at the CowGirl Creamery to grab a picnic lunch while exploring the small shops, or head to Point Reyes National Seashore. Later stop in Inverness for an afternoon cappuccino or dinner at Saltwater.