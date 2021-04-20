Where are you going?
West Lake Park

1200 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
Website
| +1 954-357-5161
West Lake Park: A Fun Beach Alternative in Hollywood Hollywood Florida United States

Sun - Sat 8am - 7:30pm

A great alternative to a beach day is to spend the afternoon kayaking in West Lake Park in Hollywood, Florida. The 174.3-acre park is located on the southeast end of Broward county. The lake includes 47,800 feet of waterfront property with an additional 20,600 feet of mangrove-fringed shoreline along the interior waterways.

Kayaks are for rent daily from the marina. There are several lake trails for canoes, paddleboards, and kayaks. You'll explore various forms of wildlife—flora and fauna exclusive to South Florida.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

