West Ham United Football Club
Green St, London E13 9AZ, UK
| +44 20 8548 2748
Soccer & BubblesBetter known as Upton Park, the Boleyn Ground is the home of the soccer team West Ham United, who play in the English Premiership.
The stadium is one of those old, grassroots venues - meaning NOT one of the modern stadiums that just resemble bowls full of seats that are often void of a true sporting atmosphere. The stadium opened over 100 years ago and still retains the magic.
Something that was added since then however is a song that the fans like to sing before the game and when their team scores; the whole stadium breaks out singing "Forever Blowing Bubbles" while thousnads of bubbles float around the place. Its a very sureal experience!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Kicking it at Upton Park
Soccer, although they call it football, was born in England and the capital of England is London. London is also the home of several Premiership (top division) teams and one of them is West Ham United. The Hammers play in the city's East End at Upton Park.
Soccer stadiums in England are like cathedrals where fans go to worship their favorite team every Saturday afternoon and the fans of West Ham are no different.
As I tell everyone, the best way to learn about people and their culture is to attend a soccer game, whether that be in England, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Mexico...
