West Ham United Football Club Green St, London E13 9AZ, UK

Soccer & Bubbles Better known as Upton Park, the Boleyn Ground is the home of the soccer team West Ham United, who play in the English Premiership.



The stadium is one of those old, grassroots venues - meaning NOT one of the modern stadiums that just resemble bowls full of seats that are often void of a true sporting atmosphere. The stadium opened over 100 years ago and still retains the magic.



Something that was added since then however is a song that the fans like to sing before the game and when their team scores; the whole stadium breaks out singing "Forever Blowing Bubbles" while thousnads of bubbles float around the place. Its a very sureal experience!