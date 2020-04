West End Bakery, Asheville

The cinnamon buns are legendary, made with the same local organic flour the bakery uses in its pizza dough. The breads, such as spinach-feta and flax-almond, change daily, with vegan and gluten-free varieties on offer. Grilled cheese sandwiches and bagels stuffed with smoked trout make West End popular for breakfast and lunch. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.