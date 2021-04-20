West Bottoms District

Rustic Elegance in the Oldest Part of KC
The West Bottoms of Kansas City used to be America’s shipping crossroads and home to huge livestock yards. Today, the enormous warehouse spaces have been converted into haunted houses and the like, but recently the area around the 12th Street Bridge has revitalized into a shopping and entertaining district (one of the prettiest weddings I’ve been to in KC was in a refurbished warehouse next to the railyard). Anchored by Good JuJu (their signature style is funky 50s, patrons recognize their delightfully distressed items in friends’ homes), each store has a unique vibe. Another favorite is Bella Patina in the old Kansas City Bolt-Nut & Screws Building—whimsical while retaining the character of the vintage pieces. The dozens of shops and galleries open Friday through Sundays on the first weekend of the month; it’s best to browse on Saturday and Sunday mornings when most stores put out their new stuff.