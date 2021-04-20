Come Alive at West 5
A fun restaurant/lounge in West Seattle
with tiki-bar flair, West 5 offers a popular happy hour from 4-6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to midnight. Stop in for a drink and admire their vintage decor and the oversized, crown-shaped neon sign illuminating the back wall. Order up some chicken satay, steak bites, or pita and hummus while you work your way through their 15-page cocktail menu, including premium scotch, tequila, and rum, as well as classic drinks like the Manhattan, West 5 Sidecar, and Dark & Stormy. If you’re here for brunch, try Jo’s Bloody Mary, named after their 72-year-old bartender who’s full of intriguing snippets of West Seattle history.