Kansas City Works the Runway
The block of West 18th Street between Baltimore and Wyandotte Streets is the funkiest block in Kansas City, home to art galleries, Birdies (an artistically inclined women’s intimates shop), YJ’s Third World Snack Bar (owner/artist David Ford travels the world and brings the recipes back to KC—they excel at Central and South American dishes), and others. For thirteen years each June, the block has erected a runway and invited KC’s top fashion artists to show off their finest designs. The show is a serious exhibition for the artists, and it’s a lot of fun: the models are often hammy friends of the designers. Over the years the show has become more professional while retaining its organic, home-grown vibe. The producers are artists invested in Kansas City-based businesses—the best known is Peregrine Honig, runner-up on the Bravo series, Work of Art
. If you can’t make the show in June, West 18th is one of the liveliest blocks during First Fridays.