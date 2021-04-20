Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

West 18th Street

116 West 18th Street
Website
Kansas City Works the Runway Kansas City Missouri United States

Kansas City Works the Runway

The block of West 18th Street between Baltimore and Wyandotte Streets is the funkiest block in Kansas City, home to art galleries, Birdies (an artistically inclined women’s intimates shop), YJ’s Third World Snack Bar (owner/artist David Ford travels the world and brings the recipes back to KC—they excel at Central and South American dishes), and others. For thirteen years each June, the block has erected a runway and invited KC’s top fashion artists to show off their finest designs. The show is a serious exhibition for the artists, and it’s a lot of fun: the models are often hammy friends of the designers. Over the years the show has become more professional while retaining its organic, home-grown vibe. The producers are artists invested in Kansas City-based businesses—the best known is Peregrine Honig, runner-up on the Bravo series, Work of Art. If you can’t make the show in June, West 18th is one of the liveliest blocks during First Fridays.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points