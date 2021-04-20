文武廟停車場
No. 63, Zhongzheng Road, Yuchi Township, Nantou County, Taiwan 555
| +886 4 9285 5122
Wenwu TempleThe Wenwu Temple is worth a stop if you're in the Sun Moon Lake area. The architecture is highly detailed and the landscaping is gorgeous. The temple has three halls and I found the first one (the lowest level) to be the most interesting. It is here that guests throw Jiaobei Blocks (or "moon blocks") to receive yes or no answers when trying to communicate with the gods.
