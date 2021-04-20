Cafe L'Affare
Wellington, New Zealand
Here's the DealI still owe my best friend millions for introducing me to Wellington's Cafe L'Affare while I was working in New Zealand. Founded in 1990, this quintessential cafe is cozy, delicious and gourmet ground breaking.
What are your food choices, you ask? All-day breakfast, a delicious à la carte lunch menu, daily changing soup and pasta options and a comprehensive selection of café style counter food. There's not only the famed espresso and coffee bar, but also a license for beer and wine, as well as freshly squeezed juices and smoothies.
This is the perfect place to start the day off right, or recharge at lunch during a big visit to Wellington, New Zealand. If you're not going through Wellington, fear not. Local cafes all throughout the country serve their delicious coffee.
L'affare in Italian means 'the deal'.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Getting to Know Wellington
New Zealand's capital city, Wellington, couldn't be cooler or more quirky. Filled with fun cafes, exciting events, and festivals, more markets than you could imagine, and home to Peter Jackson, there's enough here to keep you busy for a lifetime.
Despite being a tiny capital, Wellington has dozens of fun neighborhoods to explore. Whether you're climbing up one of the many green mountains nearby for a view or tanning yourself on one of the little bays and beaches, Wellington sometimes doesn't even feel like a city.
Downtown you'll find cute street art tucked away behind gourmet restaurants and more cafes than you could ever imagine, perfect for coffee lovers.
Wellington is one of those cities that's both great for tourists to visit and also to live, making it one of the most popular spots in New Zealand for Kiwis and foreigners alike.
Wellington is one of those cities that's both great for tourists to visit and also to live, making it one of the most popular spots in New Zealand for Kiwis and foreigners alike.
almost 7 years ago
Capital City
Situated at the southern end of New Zealand’s North Island, Wellington was recently named "the coolest little capital in the world" by Lonely Planet. Nestled between a sparkling harbor and rolling green hills, New Zealand's capital city is renowned for its arts, heritage, culture and native beauty.
