Cafe L'Affare

Getting to Know Wellington

New Zealand's capital city, Wellington, couldn't be cooler or more quirky. Filled with fun cafes, exciting events, and festivals, more markets than you could imagine, and home to Peter Jackson, there's enough here to keep you busy for a lifetime.



Despite being a tiny capital, Wellington has dozens of fun neighborhoods to explore. Whether you're climbing up one of the many green mountains nearby for a view or tanning yourself on one of the little bays and beaches, Wellington sometimes doesn't even feel like a city.



Downtown you'll find cute street art tucked away behind gourmet restaurants and more cafes than you could ever imagine, perfect for coffee lovers.



Wellington is one of those cities that's both great for tourists to visit and also to live, making it one of the most popular spots in New Zealand for Kiwis and foreigners alike.