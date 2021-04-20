Wellington Botanic Garden

Looming over Wellington's historic core, the Botanic Garden is 62 acres of walking trails, public art, fountains and an ever-changing variety of flora. A café inside the Begonia House overlooks the formal rose garden and serves a variety of healthy dishes made with local ingredients. Children will enjoy the extensive playground and duck pond—and there are even glow worms to spot at night. Take the cable car up to the gardens and walk back to the city via the Bolton Street Memorial Park, a historic cemetery with headstones dating to the early 1800s. Though the cemetery was bisected by a motorway in the 1970s, the peaceful walkways provide beautiful city views, a collection of heritage roses and a fascinating look at Wellington's departed.