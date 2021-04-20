Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wellington Arch

Apsley Way, London W1J 7JZ, UK
Website
| +44 370 333 1181
Look down on London from the Top of the Wellington Arch London United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Look down on London from the Top of the Wellington Arch

The Wellington Arch is a London curio—a triumphal gateway now trapped in the middle of one of the city's most complicated traffic interchanges. It was built to celebrate the Duke of Wellington's victories against Napoleon, including his famous achievement at Waterloo, and has an interesting history of its own, which you can learn about in a small exhibition at the top of the arch. It's a counterpart to Wellington's home, Apsley House, also at Hyde Park Corner; mostly, it's worth the short lift ride up to look out over the Mall and the park.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points