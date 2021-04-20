Look down on London from the Top of the Wellington Arch
The Wellington Arch is a London
curio—a triumphal gateway now trapped in the middle of one of the city's most complicated traffic interchanges. It was built to celebrate the Duke of Wellington's victories against Napoleon, including his famous achievement at Waterloo, and has an interesting history of its own, which you can learn about in a small exhibition at the top of the arch. It's a counterpart to Wellington's home, Apsley House, also at Hyde Park Corner; mostly, it's worth the short lift ride up to look out over the Mall and the park.