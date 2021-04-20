Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre & Cinemas

Family Movie Night at the Wellfleet Drive In
Establishing family traditions is one of the most important aspects of traveling with your kids. We have our’s in Cape Cod, where my wife and I have taken the kids for the long Labor Day weekend pretty much every summer since they were born. While there, we make it a point to catch a double feature each year at the Wellfleet Drive In right on Route 6. It’s a unique experience no longer found in too many places around the U.S., especially near our hometown outside of New York City
. In a world now dominated by state-of-the-art multiplex complexes, it’s refreshing to see a movie the old fashion way. They even run cartoons before the first showing (instead of 20 minutes of previews) and the original concession stand promotional movies from the late 1950s before between features. As a reminder of just how long we’ve been doing this, I fondly can fondly remember back to they time my wife and I used to have the boys fall asleep in their car seats so we could have a “date night” at the Drive Inn. Compare that to this past year when the boys occupied the front seats while my wife and I took a nap in the back, and I realize we’ve come full circle!