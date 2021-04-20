Wekiva River

Paddleboarding Down Wekiva River For a peaceful yet active outdoor excursion, Central Florida Paddleboarding offers tours at some of Orlando's most beautiful natural settings. Paddling is a fun way to connect with natural Florida, see wildlife, be active, and meet folks.



CFP provides the boards, paddles and life jackets. Before getting out on the water, you'll get a good lesson on how to stand on the board, how to paddle, and what to do in case you lose your balance. Don't worry, the boards are large and stable.



The North Orlando round trip is about three miles and lasts about one and a half hours. It goes quickly when you're paddling back with the current. You can even paddle while seated—like kayaking.



The husband-and-wife team, Chuck and Diana, offer tours in Orlando, North Orlando and New Smyrna Beach.



Tip: Go early to see wildlife. Wear sunscreen. Splash water to cool your feet.