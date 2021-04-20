Weikersheim Palace
Widely considered the most beautiful palace in the Hohenlohe area, Weikersheim enjoys a scenic setting in the heart of the Tauber Valley. Inside the three-winged structure, visitors will find the Rittersaal (Knight’s Hall)—dating from 1600, it’s one of the best-preserved Renaissance halls in Germany, with a paneled ceiling suspended from a roof truss that’s adorned with hunting scenes. Also worth seeing is the ornate Mirror Cabinet; the treasury with East-Asian porcelain, silver, and precious stones; and the series of furnished Baroque apartments, which boast an impressive collection of Ansbach faience. Outside, the Baroque garden is not to be missed, especially for its captivating statues and picturesque orangery.