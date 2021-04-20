We Olive
1158 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
| +1 858-551-8250
Sun - Thur 10am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 9pm
Relaxing happy hour in La Jolla, CAAt We Olive, their happy hour prices aren't cut as low as other places, but they do offer a slight discount off food and drink. I've been to the We Olive shop in San Louis Obispo, CA and it took me a minute to realize this was the same store!
Here in La Jolla, they've got a very cozy little patio that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Offering gourmet cheeses, California olives and California wines- this is a great place to relax for a couple hours if you're in La Jolla on a beautiful, sunny California day.
You can also have an olive oil tasting and purchase goodies to take home or fill your picnic basket!